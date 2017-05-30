BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
May 30 VOTUM SA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 24.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 24.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer