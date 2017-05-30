BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
May 30 NORTH COAST SA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT IT SOLD ITS UNIT, HABITAT INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O., FOR 8.5 MILLION ZLOTYS TO PERFECT HOME DEVELOPMENT SP. Z O.O.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer