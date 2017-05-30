BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
May 30 SKOCZKOWSKA FABRYKA KAPELUSZY POLKAP SA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT IT APPOINTED MAREK BABUSKA AS NEW CEO AS OF JUNE 1
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer