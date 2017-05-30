BRIEF-Bim to establish a food supply and packaging company with 5.0 mln lira capital

TO ESTABLISH A %100 OWNED UNIT WITH 5.0 MILLION LIRA CAPITAL IN ORDER TO PROVIDE THE SUPPLY AND PACKAGING OF VARIOUS FOOD ITEMS ESPECIALLY RICE AND PULSE PRODUCTS SOLD IN THE COMPANY RETAIL STORES