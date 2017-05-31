BRIEF-Ultragenyx provides regulatory update on burosumab (KRN23)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
May 31 Bioton SA:
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 87.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 84.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS WAS 10.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Barda gives notice of intent to exercise first contract option to further fund mediwound’s nexobrid® development