BRIEF-Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with Hytera Communications
* Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with hytera communications co., ltd.
May 31 Arcus SA:
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 25.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS WAS 284,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating