BRIEF-Perficient acquires Clarity Consulting
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately
May 31 Comperia.pl SA:
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 5.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 23,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with hytera communications co., ltd.