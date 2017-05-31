LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle rallies before USDA report

* Feeder cattle contracts finish higher * USDA report mildly bearish for futures Monday * Mostly lower hog futures settlement By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, June 23 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed higher on Friday, with support from buy stops and late-session short-covering before the afternoon's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly Cattle-On-Feed report, said traders. Analysts viewed the report as mildly bearish for live cattle future