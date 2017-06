May 31 BIMEKS BILGI ISLEM VE DIS TICARET AS:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO RESTRUCTURE 266.2 MLN LIRA DEBT WITH 6 YEARS MATURITY AND 1 YEAR GRACE PERIOD IN THE SCOPE OF MOU SIGNED ON JAN. 10

* PRINCIPAL PAYMENTS WILL BE PAID IN INCREASING AMOUNTS FOR 5 YEARS AND WILL NOT EXERT PRESSURE ON THE COMPANY'S CASH FLOW

* THE INTEREST RATE TO BE APPLIED FOR THE CONTRACT IS DETERMINED AS TRLIBOR + 3 AND THE INTEREST WILL BE APPLIED AS 9% AND 10% PER ANNUM IN 2017 AND 2018, AND THE INTEREST ACCRUALS WILL BE PAID IN THE FOLLOWING YEARS

* WITH THE ENTRY INTO FORCE OF THE CONTRACT, THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL LIABILITIES WILL BE SHIFTED FROM SHORT-TERM TO MEDIUM AND LONG-TERM IN THE BALANCE SHEET

