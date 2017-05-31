BRIEF-Dundee Corp renews its normal course issuer bid
* Dundee - announced receipt of regulatory approval respecting intention to continue normal course issuer bid through facilities of TSX from June 28 to June 27, 2018
May 31 Mennica Skarbowa SA:
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS FY REVENUE WAS 170.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 103.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* FY NET PROFIT WAS 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 792,867 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* SAYS ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD RECOMMENDS TO ALLOCATE FY NET PROFIT FULLY INTO RESERVE CAPITAL
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: