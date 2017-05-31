BRIEF-Dundee Corp renews its normal course issuer bid
* Dundee - announced receipt of regulatory approval respecting intention to continue normal course issuer bid through facilities of TSX from June 28 to June 27, 2018
May 31 Soho Development SA:
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS H1 REVENUE WAS 28.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 10.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* H1 NET PROFIT WAS 6.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees