BRIEF-Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with Hytera Communications
* Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with hytera communications co., ltd.
May 31 iAlbatros Group SA:
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 45.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 111.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating