BRIEF-Dundee Corp renews its normal course issuer bid
* Dundee - announced receipt of regulatory approval respecting intention to continue normal course issuer bid through facilities of TSX from June 28 to June 27, 2018
May 31 Conwert Immobilien Invest:
* Says Q1 FFO I 18.053 million eur, down 0.6 pct y/y
* Says Q1 FFO II 21.664 mln eur
* Says Q1 rental income 49.274 million eur, down 6.3 pct y/y
* Says Q1 cash profit 18.451 million eur, down 3.9 pct y/y
* Says Q1 consolidated profit after income tax and non-controlling interests 10.076 mln eur, vs loss of 4.780 mln eur a year earlier
* Says Q1 EBIT falls 8.2 pct to 23.010 mln eur, mainly because of lower rental income as a result of sales
* Says Q1 proceeds from sales of properties 381.602 mln eur, heavily influenced by sale of a major commercial portfolio to HanseMerkur that was announced in Q4 and closed in Q1
* Says Q1 revenue jumps to 431.568 mln eur (vs 92.319 mln eur a year earlier) Further company coverage:
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: