BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
May 31 IBSM SA:
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 41,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
MILAN, June 23 At least five energy and infrastructure groups are expected to place non-binding offers for the Italian assets of Spain's Gas Natural, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, adding foreign funds were also looking at the deal.