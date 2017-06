May 31 ROBERT FRIMAN INTERNATIONAL AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY EKOBROTTSMYNDIGHETEN (EBM), SWEDISH ECONOMIC CRIME AUTHORITY, BROUGHT CHARGES AGAINST REPRESENTATIVES OF ROBERT FRIMAN INTERNATIONAL AB AND ROBERT FRIMAN & CO AB

* STOCKHOLM DISTRICT COURT PROSECUTED TWO OF COMPANY'S EMPLOYEES REGARDING TAX EVASION OR NEGLIGENT TAXATION, ONE OF EMPLOYEES BEING COMPANY'S CEO

* ROBERT FRIMAN & CO AB WAS CHARGED WITH A FINE OF SEK 4 MLN AND TO PAY SEK 53.8 MLN IN BACK TAXES

* AS A RESULT, BJÖRN FRIMAN DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CEO OF ROBERT FRIMAN INTERNATIONAL AB AND ROBERT FRIMAN & CO AB AS WELL AS AS A DEPUTY BOARD MEMBER OF ROBERT FRIMAN INTERNATIONAL AB AND BOARD MEMBER OF ROBERT FRIMAN & CO AB

* BILL FRIMAN WAS APPOINTED AS NEW ACTING CEO OF ROBERT FRIMAN INTERNATIONAL AB AND ROBERT FRIMAN & CO AB

* TRIAL TO START JUNE 5 AND TO LAST UNTIL JUNE 28

* COMPANY'S SHARES DROPPED AS MUCH AS 58 PCT IN THE MORNING TRADE

