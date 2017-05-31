UPDATE 2-Norway's wealth fund should be split from central bank - panel
* Final decision to be made by parliament (Adds quotes, background, detail, bullets)
May 31 ABADON REAL ESTATE SA:
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 54.7 MILLION ZLOTYS
* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Final decision to be made by parliament (Adds quotes, background, detail, bullets)
* Independent director, who has been so advised by Panmure Gordon, recommends that Interquest shareholders do not accept offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)