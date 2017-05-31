BRIEF-Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Olam International
* Singapore exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Olam International Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 COLIAN HOLDING SA:
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 229.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 222.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 10.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 9.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Singapore exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Olam International Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tech data announces new leadership team for canadian operations