BRIEF-Tasly Pharma gets regulatory approval to issue up to 800 mln yuan bonds
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 800 million yuan ($116.98 million) bonds
May 31 ZENICOR MEDICAL SYSTEMS AB:
* SAYS ELECTED MARIE ÖBERG LINDEVALL AS CHAIRPERSON OF BOARD
Source text: bit.ly/2qA2OGj
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 800 million yuan ($116.98 million) bonds
FRANKFURT, June 23 European regulators have recommended approval of a second copy of AbbVie's rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, the world's top-selling medicine, in a further boost for so-called biosimilars in the region.