Ford recalls 15,600 cars in South Africa over steering fluid leak
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a power steering fluid leak, it said on Friday.
May 31 ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB:
* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD BEEN INFORMED BY US PATENT OFFICE THAT IT WILL ALLOW THE CLAIMS IN A PATENT APPLICATION FOR A RESPONSE PREDICTOR FOR ONCOLOGY VENTURES ANTICANCER DRUG IROFULVEN
* A PATENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE US PATENT OFFICE IN THE NEAR FUTURE
Source text: bit.ly/2rTyMkQ
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a power steering fluid leak, it said on Friday.
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Palladium up over 3 pct for the week (Updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas l