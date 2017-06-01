U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 1 ASETEK A/S:
* SAYS THERMALTAKE SELECTED COMPANY'S LIQUID COOLING TECHNOLOGY FOR ITS NEW FLOE RIING RGB TT PREMIUM EDITION ALL-IN-ONE COOLER SERIES
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes