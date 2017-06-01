PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1 REDITUS SOCIEDADE GESTODA DE PARTICIPACOES SOCIAIS SA:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 109,356 EUROS VS 197,207 EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 10.2 MILLION EUROS VS 12.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA 1.3 MILLION EUROS VS 2.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* SAYS INTERNATIONAL SALES REPRESENT 37 PCT OF Q1 REVENUE
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.