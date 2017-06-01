BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 1 THE LEXINGTON COMPANY AB (PUBL) :
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY DECIDED ON RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 19.6 MILLION
* RIGHTS ISSUE COSISTS OF UP TO 1,086,666 SHARES
* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SEK 18 PER SHARE
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM JUNE 15 TO JUNE 29
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.