BRIEF-Hainan Haiyao confirms to issue 1.3 bln yuan 5-year bonds with coupon rate of 7 pct
* Says it confirms to issue 1.3 billion yuan 5-year public corporate bonds with coupon rate of 7 percent
June 1 BIOMAXIMA SA:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD RECOMMENDED FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.05 ZLOTY PER SHARE
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it confirms to issue 1.3 billion yuan 5-year public corporate bonds with coupon rate of 7 percent
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28