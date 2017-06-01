BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 1 INNOVATIVE COMMERCE AS:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT SIGNED TWO 8-YEAR CONTRACTS FOR ADVISORY SERVICES FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS
* MONTHLY INCOME FROM ABOVE MENTIONED DEALS TOTALS 11,130 ZLOTYS
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22