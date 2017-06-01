BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 1 PLAYWAY SA:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KOCH MEDIA GMBH
* AGREEMENT IS ON DISTRIBUTION OF AGONY AND CAR MECHANIC SIMULATOR 2018 GAMES
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.