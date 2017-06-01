BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 1 CYPRUS CEMENT PLC:
* THE COMPANY DECIDED THE PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.2 MLN THAT CORRESPONDS TO EUR 0.016 PER SHARE FROM THE PROFITS OF THE COMPANY FROM FY 2016
Source text: bit.ly/2qDsK7T
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.