June 1 ACRINOVA AB (PUBL):

* SAYS IT BOUGHT COMPANY VVS-HUSET MALMÖ AB FOR SEK 3.5 MILLION

* SEK 2.5 MILLION OF THE PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID WITH 38,462 SHARES IN ACRINOVA AT SEK 65/SHR Source text : bit.ly/2rtgB4w

