Three killed in gun attack on bank in Kenyan northeast - police
NAIROBI, June 23 Attackers shot and killed three people in a raid on a commercial bank in northeast Kenya's on Friday, police said.
June 2 ALIOR BANK SA:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD HAS RECOMMENDED THAT THE SHAREHOLDERS DISCONTINUE THE DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2016 AND TRANSFER THE BANK'S NET PROFIT FOR 2016 OF 632.1 MILLION ZLOTYS ALL IN RESERVE CAPITAL
* THE AGM WILL BE HELD ON JUNE 29
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23