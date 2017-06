June 2 INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY, THE ACQUISITION PROGRAM OF OWN SHARES FOR THE PERIOD UNTIL 7/4/2018 WILL AMOUNT TO UP TO 10 PERCENT OF TODAY'S PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY UP TO THE AMOUNT OF 4.2 MILLION EURO

* THE ACQUISITION OF TREASURY SHARES WILL BE MADE AT THE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE OF THE BOOK VALUE OF THE SHARE AND A MINIMUM OF TWO EUROS (2.00), WITH A MAXIMUM DAILY TRADING VOLUME OF 500 SHARES Source text : bit.ly/2s0uzvy

