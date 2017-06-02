BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 2 MARVIPOL SA:
* SAID ON THURSDAY IT WAS CONSIDERING ISSUE OF UNSECURED BONDS WITH TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 100 MILLION ZLOTYS OR ITS EQUIVALENT IN EUROS
* BONDS WOULD HAVE MATURITY OF UP TO 4 YEARS FROM ISSUE DATE
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.