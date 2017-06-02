BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 2 Imint Image Intelligence AB:
* SAYS HAS SIGNED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH A MAJOR TECHNOLOGY COMPANY IN CHINA
* AGREEMENT INVOLVES INTEGRATION AND OPTIMIZATION OF VIDHANCE VIDEO STABILIZATION
* ORDER VALUE IS ABOUT SEK 550,000
* MAIN PART OF ORDER IS PLANNED TO BE CARRIED OUT IN SUMMER 2017
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22