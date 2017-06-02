June 2 Imint Image Intelligence AB:

* SAYS HAS SIGNED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH A MAJOR TECHNOLOGY COMPANY IN CHINA

* AGREEMENT INVOLVES INTEGRATION AND OPTIMIZATION OF VIDHANCE VIDEO STABILIZATION

* ORDER VALUE IS ABOUT SEK 550,000

* MAIN PART OF ORDER IS PLANNED TO BE CARRIED OUT IN SUMMER 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2rj0BSd

