June 5 CCC SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT MANAGEMENT BOARD UPHOLDS THE DECISION TO WITHHOLD THE GOODWILL AMORTISATION COMMENCING FROM THE YEAR 2017

* THE MANAGEMENT BOARD DECIDED ALSO TO ADJUST BALANCE SHEET BY WRITING DOWN 251.1 MILLION ZLOTYS RECOGNISED AS UNUTILIZED DEFERRED TAX ASSETS FROM GOODWILL BY REDUCING RETAINED EARNINGS FROM PREVIOUS YEARS

* IT WILL ALSO ADJUST Q1 2017 EARNINGS, REDUCING NET LOSS FROM 47.4 MILLION ZLOTYS TO LOSS OF 37.6 MILLION ZLOTYS

