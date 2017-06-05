BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 5 GLORIA SA:
* CLARIFIED ON FRIDAY REASONS FOR ITS PRODUCT "PURA VIDA" NOT BEING ALLOWED ENTRY TO PANAMA
* SAYS PRODUCT'S LABEL DOES NOT COMPLY WITH COUNTRY'S REGULATIONS
* SAYS WORKS ON CORRECTING THE LABEL TO BE COMPLETED IN A COUPLE OF MONTHS
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million