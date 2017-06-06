BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 6 WIIT SPA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ON THE FIRST DAY OF TRAIDING OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES ON AIM ITALIA THE SESSION WAS CLOSED AT A PRICE OF 50.6 EUROS PER SHARE, 12.4 PERCENT ABOVE THE PLACEMENT PRICE
* ON MONDAY THERE 45,320 OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES WERE TRADED, EQUAL TO ABOUT 2.4 MILLION EUROS
* To approve co to invest in convertible debentures issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding