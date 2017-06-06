Allianz to cut 700 jobs in Germany in next 3 years -Sueddeutsche
BERLIN, June 23 Allianz is planning to cut 700 jobs in Germany over the next three years, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday, citing company sources.
June 6 CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL SPA:
* SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF SINGLE NAME LOAN OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF 4.2 MILLION EUROS FOR AN INVESTMENT OF 2 MILLION EUROS
Source text: reut.rs/2qWbxGR
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, June 23 Allianz is planning to cut 700 jobs in Germany over the next three years, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday, citing company sources.
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.