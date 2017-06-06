BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 6 VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA :
* SAID ON MONDAY IT PLANNED SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF 10.2 MILLION EUROS VIA ISSUANCE OF UP TO 788,301 NEW SHARES, WITH SHARE PREMIUM OF 8.00 EUROS PER SHARE AND ISSUE PRICE OF 13.00 EUROS PER SHARE
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday