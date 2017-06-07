(Corrects IPT level on NC10 tranche after erroneous lead
communication)
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - Volkswagen has opened books on a
dual-tranche euro hybrid bond, according to a lead.
The German carmaker has begun marketing a perpetual non-call
5.5-year at 3% area and a perpetual non-call 10-year at
4.125%-4.25%.
The deal is today's business. Bank of America Merrill Lynch
(B&D), CA-CIB, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and MUFG are lead managers.
The bonds are expected to be rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB-
by S&P. The issuer is Volkswagen International Finance NV with
Volkswagen AG acting as guarantor. The guarantor's senior
ratings are A3/BBB+ (both negative outlook).
