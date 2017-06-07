LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has revised pricing for a euro benchmark bond due June 2025 to 280bp-285bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The notes were initially marketed at 295bp area over mid-swaps.

Books are open for today's business via BNP Paribas, HSBC and UniCredit.

The sovereign is rated Ba1 by Moody's and BB+ by Fitch. It also has unsolicited BB rating from S&P. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)