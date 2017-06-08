BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 8 MEDIATEL SA:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS FY 2016 REVENUE WAS 19.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 48.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* FY 2016 OPERATING LOSS WAS 73.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS OPERATING LOSS OF 46.6 MILLION ZLOTYS
* FY 2016 NET LOSS WAS 65.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 47.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
NAIROBI, June 22Frontier Services Group (FSG) , co-founded by Erik Prince who created the U.S. security firm Blackwater, said on Thursday it would provide logistics, aviation and security services for a regional development project in Somalia.