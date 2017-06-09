BRIEF-Advanced Braking Technology updates on production delays from suppliers
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components
June 8 SKIENS AKTIEMOLLE ASA:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT OSLO BØRS HAS RECEIVED AN APPLICATION FROM THE COMPANY FOR DELISTING OF ITS SHARES FROM THE STOCK EXCHANGE
* THE SHARES OF SKIENS AKTIEMØLLE WILL BE DELISTED FROM OSLO BØRS FROM SEPT. 1
* THE LAST DAY OF LISTING WILL BE AUG. 31
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23