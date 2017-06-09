U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 9 ITWAY:
* SAID ON THURSDAY SIGNS A NON BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MERGER WITH MATICMIND AIMED AT CREATING AN ENTITY WITH REVENUES OF OVER €220 MILLION AND AN EBITDA OF OVER 6 PCT
* THE TRANSACTION COULD BE COMPLETED, INDICATIVELY, BY THE END OF 2017
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes