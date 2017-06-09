BRIEF-Invigor Group announces convertible note issue
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
June 9 SARE SA:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH XEVIN CONSULTING LIMITED TO START NEGOTIATIONS TO MAKE A DEAL OF ACQUISITION OF GADU-GADU ASSETS BY THE COMPANY
* BOTH SIDES DECLARED A WILL TO EXECUTE THE TRANSACTION TILL SEPT. 30
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29