BRIEF-Advanced Braking Technology updates on production delays from suppliers
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components
June 9 MONNARI TRADE SA:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS MAY PRELIM. REVENUE WAS 19.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 20.50 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23