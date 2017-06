June 12Rheintex Verwaltungs AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY, BOARD INFORMED THAT THE TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE SALE OF OUR STAKE OF APPROX 6.5% IN SOFTSHIP AG , HAMBURG, HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED

* PURCHASE PRICE NOT DISCLOSED

* TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN SIGNIFICANT EARNINGS FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* ACCORDING TO CURRENT STATE OF KNOWLEDGE, THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT EXPECTS THAT NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

