BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond reports Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reports results for fiscal 2017 first quarter
June 12 KAMUX OYJ:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN CARRIED OUT STABILIZATION MEASURES
* NO FURTHER STABILIZATION MEASURES WILL BE UNDERTAKEN
* SEB DECIDED TO PARTIALLY EXERCISE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION GRANTED BY INTERA FUND II KY
* SEB BUYS 1,573,811 SHARES IN KAMUX FROM INTERA AND RETURNS TO INTERA THE REMAINING 676,342 SHARES BORROWED BY SEB ACCORDING TO THE SHARE LENDING AGREEMENT RELATED TO THE IPO
* AFTER EXERCISING THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, INTERA WILL OWN 28.4 PCT OF ALL SHARES IN KAMUX
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 The investment arm of Brazil's state development lender BNDES has asked JBS SA to convene a shareholder assembly to remove the controlling Batista family from the meatpacker's management and board, two people briefed on the matter said on Thursday.