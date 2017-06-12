BRIEF-Synnex qtrly earnings per share $1.83
* Synnex Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
June 12 STANUSCH TECHNOLOGIES SA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT STAKE OF MARCIN POZNANSKI IN THE COMPANY INCREASED TO 8.13 PCT FROM 4.92 PCT FOLLOWING CAPITAL INCREASE OF THE COMPANY
* STAKE OF JAN NACIAZEK-WIENIAWSKI IN THE COMPANY LOWERED TO 7.63 PCT FROM 12.62 PCT
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Synnex Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Tribune Media Company announces successful consent solicitation with respect to its 5.875% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: