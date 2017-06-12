BRIEF-Gansu Yasheng Industrial Group's three units report financial losses of 31.2 mln yuan
* Says three units report financial losses of a combined 31.2 million yuan ($4.57 million) due to natural disasters
June 12 PININFARINA SPA:
* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY IT RECEIEVD CONSOB AUTHORISATION TO START A CAPITAL INCREASE FOR A TOTAL OF UP TO EUR 26.5 MILLION, VIA ISSUANCE OF 24,120,480 NEW SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 1.10/SHARE
* THE EXCHANGE RATIO IS SET AT 4 NEW SHARES FOR EVERY 5 PININFARINA SHARES HELD
* THE OFFER WILL RUN FROM JUNE 12 TO JUNE 30
TOKYO, June 22 Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Thursday said it plans to launch driverless ride-hailing and ride-sharing services in coming years, as the automaker looks beyond making and selling cars to survive an industry being quickly transformed by new services.