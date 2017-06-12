BRIEF-Dollar General names Jason Reiser executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
* Dollar General names Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
June 12 SASA POLYESTER SANAYI AS:
* DECIDES TO START INVESTMENT OF POY AND TEXTILE YARN PRODUCTION FACILITY WHICH IS ESTIMATED TO WORTH $330.0 MILLION
* ESTIMATES THE FACILITY TO CONTRIBUTE $450.0 MLN TO TURNOVER
* THE FACILITY WILL BE OPERATIONAL AFTER 2 YEARS
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic