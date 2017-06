June 13 VESTJYSK BANK:

* SAID MONDAY GROUP OF LONG-TERM DANISH INVESTORS RESOLVED TO SUBMIT VOLUNTARY OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN VESTJYSK BANK

* GROUP OF INVESTORS COMPRISES NYKREDIT, MAJ INVEST (ON BEHALF OF CUSTOMERS), ARBEJDERNES LANDSBANK, AP PENSION, NOVO A/S, THE C.L. DAVID FOUNDATION AND COLLECTION, ISP PENSION AND VESTJYLLAND FORSIKRING

* MINISTRY OF FINANCE ANNOUNCED CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER ON BEHALF OF DANISH STATE, WHICH OWNS 81 PERCENT OF SHARES IN THE BANK

* INVESTOR GROUP OFFERS DKK 1 PER SHARE TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS IN A VOLUNTARY OFFER

* DANISH STATE AGREED TO SELL ITS SHARES FOR TOTAL PRICE JUST OVER DKK 123 MILLION

* INVESTOR GROUP WILL GUARANTEE COMPLETION OF SHARE ISSUE RAISING DKK 745 MILLION IN NEW EQUITY TO VESTJYSK BANK

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)