BRIEF-Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises post loss for the year was HK$1.5 mln
* FY revenue for year was hk$344.2 million, representing a decrease of 11.2%
June 13 JUVENTUS FC SPA:
* SAYS THAT CHINA'S LEADING MINERAL WATER FIRM, GANTEN WATER, WILL BE THE CLUB'S OFFICIAL WATER PARTNER FOR THREE SEASONS STARTING ON JULY 1, 2017
Source text: bit.ly/2s5HGJk
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY revenue for year was hk$344.2 million, representing a decrease of 11.2%
NAIROBI, June 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Sitting on a couch in his home in the Karen suburb of Nairobi, Samuel Odaga stares at his phone, his fingers occasionally flicking the screen.